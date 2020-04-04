ST. PAUL — A state official called the five residents whose deaths were related to coronavirus on Saturday, "beloved family members, friends and neighbors."

The deaths were announced Sunday, April 5, as cases grew by 70 to 935 overall, the Minnesota Department Health said in its daily update.

There have now been 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state through the latest data as of 4 p.m., Saturday.

The five most recent deaths came to residents with ages between 67-90, reinforcing the established pattern of the virus having its most devastating effects on the elderly and people with previous health vulnerabilities.

"We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. "We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can."

The deaths included:

An 87-year-old resident of Olmsted County.

A 90-year-old resident of Washington County.

An 83-year-old resident of Dakota County.

An 88-year-old resident of Hennepin County.

A 67-year-old resident of Hennepin County.

Counties of residence for the 70 new cases were as follows: Hennepin (15); Ramsey (12), Washington (8), Dakota (7), Olmsted (7), Goodhue (2), St. Louis (2), Beltrami (1), Blue Earth (1), Crow Wing (1), Fillmore (1), Houston (1), Isanti (1), Pipestone (1), Scott (1), Sherburne (1), Watonwan (1), Winona (1), and Wright (1). County of residence data was not immediately available for five cases.

Counties with the largest day-to-day increases were Dakota with seven more cases to 63, Hennepin with 15 more to 267, Olmsted with seven more to 95, Ramsey with 12 more to 91, and Washington with eight more to 62.

Several counties held with no additional cases, including Anoka (36), Mower (17) and Martin (32).

Others, like Carlton, Itasca and Koochiching counties were among a host holding to having no additional cases, standing at eight, two and one, respectively.

Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials did not meet in conference call with media members on Sunday as had become routine in recent weeks. Walz's State of the State Address was on schedule to be delivered later Sunday evening.

"It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in (the protection effort) by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations," Malcolm said.

Notable figures from the state's COVID-19 daily update:

Of the 935 lab-confirmed cases, 451 are patients no longer requiring isolation. The number of current hospitalizations rose by 11, to 106 — 48 of those were in intensive care units, six more than the previous daily report.

The number of total statewide hospitalizations since tracking began Jan. 20 rose by 22, to 202.

The number of completed tests rose to 26,777 — roughly 200 more than the total a day earlier — including 8,846 conducted by the state’s public health laboratory and 17,391 completed by external labs.

Daily totals of lab-confirmed cases in the week dating to March 29: 73-53-60-53-47-76-70.

Daily deaths since March 29: 1-2-5-1-4-2-5, or 20 of 29 total.

Median age of all cases: 48; median age of all hospitalizations: 64; median age for ICU: 67; median age of deaths: 86.

Age range for all reported cases: 4 months-104 years; for hospitalizations: 6-98; for ICU cases: 25-95; for deaths: 58-100.

