ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will address Minnesotans on the state's next steps to combat COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Watch a livestream of the event below. After it concludes, Walz will participate in the daily Minnesota Department of Health media call at 2 p.m. Stick around for a livestream of that call.

