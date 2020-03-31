ST. PAUL -- Five more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and 60 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 689 cases and 17 deaths.

No information on the county of residence or age of the deceased was immediately available Wednesday, April 1.

State health officials reported the first confirmed cases in Crow Wing, Freeborn and Yellow Medicine counties, raising the total of counties confirmed to post a case to 55 of the the state's 87 counties.

Health officials caution that they believe the official case and location count is a substantial undercount, however, and that coronavirus is circulating widely in the state.

Private labs conducted over 1,200 tests on Tuesday, while the state lab produced just 176.

Private labs including Mayo Clinic continue to produce five to six times the daily tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health, a disparity diminishing the ability of case totals to illuminate the location of the spread of the illness in the state.

Deaths, hospitalizations, and patients treated in an ICU setting provide a tangible metric for charting the spread of the pandemic, which is believed likely to peak as early as in the next two weeks.

The five deaths are the largest one-day rise in new deaths in Minnesota. After making a 50% jump from 16 to 24 cases earlier in the week, patients in an ICU setting for coronavirus within Minnesota have grown incrementally to 27.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.



