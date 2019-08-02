BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Health now lists Beltrami County as having three positive coronavirus cases, but according to local officials, the number has now reached four.

According to Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen, there was a case initially listed by MDH as being in Clearwater County. However, additional research found the resident actually lives in Beltrami County.

"Now that the testing is being conducted at a variety of labs, it's more challenging for MDH to keep up," Borgen said. "My understanding is they often consider the county based on the city listed in the address, but they don't always have the understanding that for us in the rural area, it can be just the local post office. The person may live in another area."

According to Borgen, the case that was inadvertently classified for Clearwater County, and another individual who tested positive from Beltrami County, had traveled out-of-state. The first positive case, meanwhile, had traveled internationally and the most recent individual had no out-of-state travel history.

"The individual was, as far as we know, residing in another county for a period of time, but has now returned to Beltrami County," Borgen said.

As of Monday afternoon, the state had 576 cases, 10 deaths, and 260 patients who no longer need to be self isolated. In the northern section of the state, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen and St. Louis counties have all recorded positive cases.

In Clearwater, a county with an estimated population of 8,818, officials were notified by the state health department that its lab had confirmed a case of coronavirus. According to Marissa Hetland, Clearwater County Public Health administrator, the individual had recently traveled out-of-state.

"Right now, we just have that one case. The sustained community spread isn't happening now," Hetland said. "We're going to continue doing that outreach and education to the community, it's one of the most important things for Clearwater County."

The individual is now self-isolating at home with the Minnesota Department of Health staying in contact.

In Beltrami County, Borgen said the Public Health office is doing its best to support the governor's orders, with most of the staff working from home.

"We're also working really hard to stay coordinated," Borgen said. "Right now, we're operating on what would be called a 'unified command' between Public Health and Emergency Management. We're also working very closely with Sanford to make sure we're covering all of our bases."

In addition to social distancing and entities working in sync, Borgen said steps are being taken to set up alternate places for care.

"We're looking right now to make sure we have places for individuals to go," Borgen said. "Considering the state and national modeling, we're looking at having a lot more cases. So, we are exploring all sorts of facilities around the area, and at the same time ways of staffing those facilities. We're building our plans from there."

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.