The impacted client was sent to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd that day for assessment, according to a news release from the organization. He has since been released to a family member and is being isolated at his home. Adult and Teen Challenge reports its nursing team and medical director have been in close in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and it is following all guidelines and recommendations as provided by MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding how to handle a positive client in a congregate living setting.

In keeping with those protocols the organization is temporarily suspending new intakes at its Brainerd facility while continuing its existing isolation and quarantine practices. In addition it is taking measures to ensure social distancing protocols are followed throughout its 11 Minnesota facilities, and offering telemedicine services to both residential and non-residential clients, the release stated.

“At Mn Adult and Teen Challenge, we care deeply about our community and the health and well-being of our clients, staff members, also their families and our broader community," stated Sam Anderson, center director, Brainerd campus, in the release. "The people we serve are here because they have a serious addiction and they need our help. We are taking all proactive safety measures while continuing to offer excellent care and treatment to support our clients as they seek freedom from addiction.”

