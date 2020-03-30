ST. PAUL -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, blood donations are still in a shortage with high demand.

Over 350 blood drives in Minnesota and the Dakotas have been canceled as of Saturday, leading to 11,000 fewer donations, with the number rising by the day.

Most of the blood drives are typically hosted by schools, churches and community centers, but since those public buildings are closed, organizations like the American Red Cross are left fewer options to receive blood donations.

Sue Thesenga, communications manager for the American Red Cross, said this drop in drives donations is unprecedented.

“As long as the outbreak continues, I think we will continue to see (the drop in donations),” Thesenga said. “I have never seen anything like this before.”

Blood still needed

Even though respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 don’t typically necessitate blood transfusions, patients with other medical issues might still require blood, like a car accident victim, cancer patients or those in emergency surgeries. That is why the Red Cross is raising awareness.

“We need to have a stable blood supply all the time,” Thesenga said. “The need for blood is constant.”

While the Red Cross is still actively pursuing blood donations, they are implementing crucial social distancing measures. Thesenga said because appointments are more spread out to curb the number of people donating blood at one time, people who want to give blood need to schedule an appointment online and not walk right in.

Since there are fewer blood drives, donors should be aware that there are fewer appointments available, some as far as two weeks out.

They are also taking temperatures and checking for cold and flu symptoms of both donors and staff before they walk into the drive. Extra hand sanitizers are provided throughout the process, and surfaces and equipment are disinfected and wiped down between donations.

How to help

All blood types are needed, but especially types “O negative,” the universal blood type, and “O positive,” the most common blood type.

The Red Cross also said that if you in the last 28 days have had a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea or been in contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus, to postpone donating blood.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED-CROSS.

