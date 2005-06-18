MADISON, Wis. — Douglas County reported a sixth person has tested positive for COVID-19, the repository illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services .

Details of the new case were not immediately available, but it came two days after the county announced cases rose to five while it was monitoring another three "presumed" positive cases in the county — symptomatic family members of people who already tested positive. Because supplies are limited, not everyone is being tested.

Bayfield County has two cases as of Sunday, March 29. Iron County recorded its first, and so far only case, as someone who died from the disease Thursday. The state has 1,112 cases in total as of Sunday, up from 989 on Saturday.

Across the border in Michigan's Gogebic County, one case and one death were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Minnesota has reported 503 people have tested positive; 252 of them no longer need to be isolated; 75 people have needed to be hospitalized, with only 39 in hospitals today; and nine people have died.

