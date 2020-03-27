BEMIDJI -- With the coronavirus now in Beltrami County, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is reinforcing its hospitals with new visitor restrictions.

Visitors will no longer be allowed into a Sanford hospital, with just a few exceptions, they announced in a release.

Those exceptions include:

One predetermined visitor is allowed daily for births, the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatrics.

Visitors for end of life care are determined on a case-by-case basis.

For an end of life COVID-19 patient, one predetermined visitor is allowed daily. The visitor must follow protective measures, including wearing a mask and self-quarantining for 14 days following the visit.

Patients going to a clinic visit or to an outpatient appointment should not bring a guest, unless the patient is a minor or the patient is an adult in need of assistance.

Those who have symptoms are also asked to call their regular health care provider first, before going to the facility.

Sanford Health is also now offering a curbside pick-up option for prescriptions at its pharmacy locations in Bemidji and Blackduck. Patients interested in the curbside pick-up will find designated signage in each location for the service, either in the parking lot or near the front of the building.

The signage will include a phone number for the pharmacy which patients can call. The pharmacy staff will then deliver the prescription to the patient's vehicle, and can also coordinate payment and give medical counseling, a release said.

Patients are also able to get their prescription refills mailed to their home address by contacting their Sanford Pharmacy by phone.

"We have a new normal, and we're doing everything we can to keep people healthy," Matt Webb, Sanford Health director of pharmacy services, said in the release. "Limiting exposure right now is crucial so our teams can continue to provide medications to our community and keep them healthy in the process."

