One case is now listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website, and according to a statement by White Earth Emergency Management Team Incident Commander Ed Snetsinger, the individual identified is on self-quarantine for a 14-day period and will be monitored by Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH is also reportedly contacting people who may have come into contact with this individual and asking them to self-quarantine as well.

"While this is the first case, it will not be the last and it’s why we must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home per State and Tribal orders," Snetsinger wrote.







