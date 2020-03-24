In a press release, Sanford Health of Bemidji announced it had received its first confirmed positive COVID-19 case after a patient was tested at an alternate collection site. The patient is believed to have become ill after being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while traveling internationally.

Currently, the patient, who's been under self-isolation at their private residence since returning from travel, has been experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. After the patient began experiencing the symptoms, they messaged their primary care provider immediately.

According to a release, the patient has been isolated at home and has been advised to stay home, except to receive medical care. The patient has also been asked to separate from other people in the home, limit contact with pets and animals, and wear a face mask when around others and when entering a healthcare facility.

"It is important that the patient is under self-imposed isolation, not quarantine," said Dr. David Wilcox, vice president medical officer at Sanford. "While isolation serves the same purpose as quarantine, it's reserved for those who're already sick. It keeps infected people away from healthy people in order to prevent the sickness from spreading whereas a quarantine separates and restricts movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they later become sick."

Sanford providers will continue to follow up with the patient regarding their symptoms and assess whether they may need additional care. Sanford officials said the patient will remain under self-isolation until they are no longer contagious.

This means that they have not had a fever for at least 72 hours, that other symptoms have improved and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

"It is important for community members to be aware of the possibility of community spread," Wilcox said. "However, it is even more important that everyone acts calmly and rationally when seeking medical care. If you have a positive COVID-19 exposure or test, you will go home and do many of the same things you would if you have influenza. We need the community to follow those guidelines to ensure that healthcare staff are able to provide care not just for COVID-19 cases, but also other life-threatening health concerns as well."

To mitigate the spread, Sanford is encouraging residents to practice social distancing by keeping a six-foot space between each other. Additionally, people are asked to avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, stay home if they're sick, and clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Sanford is also encouraging residents to cover their coughs and sneezes with their elbow and wash hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

"Now more than ever we need everyone to do their part to mitigate the spread of this virus and support one another," said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. "The spread of this virus is something that our organization has been monitoring and preparing for, but we need the community's help to protect those who are most vulnerable. We know that social distancing is the most effective step we can take in slowing down or stopping the spread of COVID-19. We need everyone's help in making this happen."

