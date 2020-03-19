BEMIDJI -- Even with no coronavirus cases in Beltrami County, the pandemic situation is on the minds of many, including children.

To reduce anxiety and fears for children, Dr. Tokunbo Akande, a pediatrician with Sanford Health, said it's important for parents to be open to talking with their kids about what's happening.

"Having a strategic approach to this would be helpful," Akande said. "The adults of the home should be on the same page and have a common message and a similar attitude toward what's going on. Be honest in providing the information."

Dr. Colleen Swank, Sanford vice president of clinic administration, also said it was important to answer questions children may have during this time.

"I'd recommend asking your child about what they've heard. Sometimes if you ask an open ended question, you can kind of tailor the answer," Swank said. "Just having some of those conversations and correcting any misconceptions they may have heard helps. Then provide reassurance, that as a family you'll do everything to stay safe."

Treatment-wise, Akande said data collected on COVID-19 shows most children have less severe symptoms.

"Based on the information we know from China and other places with cases ahead of us, we do know that children are not having as severe of a response to the infection that the adults have been having," Akande said. "They seem to have more flu-like symptoms."

Akande did acknowledge that children with existing medical issues could have more severe reactions to the virus.

According to Sanford Health's COVID-19 website, symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches and a sore throat. To help mitigate the spread of the virus, both Akande and Swank emphasized the importance of hand-washing, especially with children.

"Hand washing is something that pediatricians have always advocated and brought up frequently, just because children are interacting with other children very closely," Swank said. "I think the hand washing that the whole country is doing right now is what should be done all along, reminding kids and teaching them how to do it properly. It's something that also gives them some control, it gives them something they can do to help."

Swank also said that during this time of social distancing, it's healthy for families to continue regular activities at home.

"I think it's important to continue your routines. Read a bedtime story at night, make sure your kids are getting the sleep they need and have family time," Swank said. "As we're doing more sheltering in place, it's a good time for families to interact. Make this less of a scary time and more of a family time. We also recommend during this time of being home more to have two hours or less of screen time."

Sanford Health facilities are currently screening for respiratory illness symptoms and asking about any recent travel. Sanford is also only allowing immediate family members and restricting to one visitor per patient.

For those with symptoms, Sanford patients are encouraged to first schedule an e-visit online through the provider's program, My Sanford Chart, or call their doctor's office for advice on how to proceed. Those new to the area who haven't visited Sanford before are asked to call the My Sanford Nurse line at (701) 234-5000.