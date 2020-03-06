DULUTH -- The Bayfield County Health Department announced Thursday, March 19, that it has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

It’s the first case detected in Bayfield County. As of Thursday, March 19, a total of 155 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Wisconsin, according to the state health department. More than 1,500 people have tested negative for the illness.

"This individual recently traveled where community spread of COVID-19 is occurring, and developed symptoms shortly afterwards,” according to a health department news release.

Bayfield County Health Department and area health care providers are partnering to keep track of this outbreak.

Officials reviewed self-quarantine procedures with the person. Furthermore, the health department plans to contact the person daily to monitor symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to isolate themselves at home.

“We are also working with local, state and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected with the coronavirus,” said Sara Wartman, Bayfield County public health officer.

“We will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Wartman said.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.