MINOT, N.D. — One of the Ward County men confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is on the Minot Air Force Base, military officials said Wednesday, March 18.

The man, who is in his 60s, is not a member of the military and was confirmed to have coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a base spokesperson. The case was first announced by state officials, who said the man had a history of travel to an area with a high concentration of cases.

The base has declared a public health emergency and has declared a heightened health protection condition called HPCON B+. While the base did not specify exactly what HPCON B+ entails, measures at other bases under the same condition include canceling visits from outside personnel and limiting in-person meetings to six people or less.

Before officials discovered a case on the base, a spokesperson said the base was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent potential spread and did not say if any personnel were being placed under quarantine or isolation.

The base did not provide information on the number of personnel that were under quarantine, isolation or medical observation due to coronavirus, and did not immediately clarify when asked if anyone on base had been quarantined.

As of Wednesday afternoon, North Dakota had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a Cass County woman in her 20s, a Burleigh County woman in her 20s, a Burleigh County man in his 50s and two Ward County men in their 60s.

Two cases in Morton County, a woman in her 30s and a female between ages 10-19, are the state’s first cases of community spread, according to the state.