DULUTH -- There’s no telling how many people might have come to the visitation and service for Norma Ness.

“Five hundred, easily,” said her son-in-law, Paul Viche.

A home economics teacher for more than 25 years at what then was Woodland Junior High School, Ness died Friday at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. She was 86.

In the days since, as precautions regarding COVID-19 have increased, plans for the observance of her life have been scaled back.

While Ness was still in hospice, family members talked about a traditional funeral, open to any who chose to come, said her daughter, Leigh Ann Viche. Over the past week, the family has downsized plans several times, she said. They were down to a private service with about 50 people expected until Monday, when they decided that would still be too many.

“We had to shrink it even more,” Leigh Ann said. “So I alerted my neighbors who were going to come. ‘I appreciate you being there for me, but we need to limit it.’ We don’t want to do anything that’s irresponsible.”

By Tuesday morning, it was even more limited. Just the two immediate families and the pastor — 12 people — will gather on Saturday, March 21, she wrote in an email. Even that may change.

“With all the changes going on we did not want any of the extended family to feel they needed to decide,” Leigh Ann wrote.

It’s a choice many may have to make as loved ones die during this pandemic.

“We had one family last week that canceled everything,” said Paul Hegstrom, funeral director at Dougherty Funeral Home. “They felt they wouldn’t want to put anyone at risk.”

Hegstrom’s day on Monday started with a 45-minute teleconference with the National Funeral Directors Association. The organization advised meeting with families via email or text rather than face-to-face and to stick with private family services.

On its website Monday, the association noted new White House guidelines that gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people for the next 15 days.

“It would appear this would impact funerals/viewings in that they would be limited — perhaps to immediate family only — for the next 15 days,” the association noted. “Funeral directors could continue to offer live streaming as an option for these services/viewings and, perhaps, recommend the family hold a larger memorial gathering at a later date.”

Hegstrom said he had scheduled two funerals on Monday morning. One would involve only a few family members. The other would be equally small.

“The congregation at the church is, basically, everybody is over 70,” he said. “So they don’t want to risk anything. You don’t want to see people get sick, ever.”

To date, there have been no known cases of COVID-19 reported in northern Minnesota. But Hegstrom said he has no doubt the virus is in our midst. Nonetheless, it doesn’t change what he does. He always has worn a mask when embalming, he said, although now he brings one along when traveling to a “place of death.”

“It goes back to universal precautions, just following the standards,” Hegstrom said.

Hegstrom, 52, is in the fourth generation of his family as a funeral director, which he sees as a calling. He reacted with disdain to an al-Jazeera report about funeral homes in Naples, Italy, that initially refused to take the body of a COVID-19 victim.

“If you’re in this business, that’s a disservice,” Hegstrom said. “You’re in this business to help people. You’re dealing with people who are having some of the worst days they’re ever going to have in their lives.”

Those days for the Norma Ness family have been worsened by the painful decisions they’ve had to make in comparison to what they originally envisioned.

“Initially it was really upsetting,” Leigh Ann said, tearing up. “And I’ve kind of come to terms. I need to do what’s right.”

Leigh Ann followed in her mother’s steps as an educator, teaching adaptive physical education to special-needs children in six eastern Duluth elementary schools for close to 30 years. At home on bereavement leave, she was wondering about the new reality of trying to teach a hands-on group of children who will not be at school.

Like her mother before her, Leigh Ann knows many people in the buildings where she teaches, and she knows they would like to be with her in person.

“I’m definitely a people person, and I need that support,” she said.

But she is finding creative ways to get people involved, Leigh Ann said, such as inviting them to share stories about her mom on a CaringBridge page that had been created for her.

They’ll plan a family celebration of life in the summer at the home on northwestern Wisconsin’s Lake Minnesuing that Norma Ness loved, she said.

As this week goes on, the Viches are trying to cope with a fast-evolving situation.

“We have to be fluid,” Paul said. “We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring.”

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.