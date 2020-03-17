ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester Mayo High School junior Rioghna Pittock and University of Chicago senior Hannah Pittock are sisters who found themselves in the same situation as millions of other students after schools nationwide closed in response to the coronavirus.

But instead of feeling powerless and marooned in their Rochester home, the duo hit upon a plan to help their community.

They launched a baby-sitting service, using technology to match student baby-sitters with health care and other essential workers with young children.

The Pittock sisters' parents are Mayo Clinic physicians, Drs. Sean and Siobhan Pittock, so it was easy to imagine the predicament in which many parents find themselves.

"I was talking with my parents. I'm like, 'What are they going to do — the people who have to work, but have young children and don't have older children like my parents have me to watch my little brother,'" Rioghna said. "How are they going to do this?"

The idea blossomed Sunday, March 15, as they were returning home to Rochester after picking up Hannah from the University of Chicago, which had canceled classes. The sisters settled on a name, StepUPtoSIT, and pushed out their concept on a variety of social media platforms.

That's when their service began to snowball.

Their friends re-posted to their friends, beginning a social media chain reaction. Within a day, they had 80 student-volunteer babysitters from across Rochester's high schools, a list that was growing by the hour. They also made their first match between a babysitter and a family.

"People I didn't even know shared my post on Facebook or retweeted my tweets," Hannah said. "You could see the community come together around it."

The process of matching parents and babysitters begins with a Google form the sisters created. Students who are interested in babysitting or parents interested in the service can click through to StepUptoSit to find it.

Students are asked to indicate availability to babysit and whether they drive or not. Parents fill out their needs, how many kids they have and their ages, and when they will need a babysitter.

The sisters make the matches manually, but have plans to build an algorithm that will eventually do the matching automatically. Parents and students are asked to leave a phone number and email address on the form, so the parties can contact each other and work out the logistics.

Hannah, who is majoring in economics and political science at the University of Chicago, saw her spring-break trip to Aruba canceled as a result of the global pandemic.

But rather than feeling mopey, sad and powerless at home, Hannah said she and her sister were determined to stay active.

Their goal was both to help working families and do their part to stem the virus' spread. By creating their service, Hannah notes that grandparents, the most vulnerable population to the coronavirus, won't have to look after children who might be unknowingly sick.

"We're told to stay inside and socially isolate and that's all you can do. It makes you feel kind of helpless," Hannah said. "This initiative isn't re-inventing the wheel. It's empowering young people to do what they can."

Hannah said she was delighted by the fact that the vast majority of students -- 85 percent -- were willing to volunteer their time or were open to the idea. Only a small percentage said they wanted to be paid.

"The young people are stepping up," Hannah said.

Rioghna said she has always looked for ways to help. At 17, it frustrates her that she can't vote yet. But it doesn't mean you have to sit on the sidelines.

"Even if we're not old enough to do this or old enough to do that, we can change the system a little bit and help in the ways we can," Rioghna said.

