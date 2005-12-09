ST. PAUL — Minnesota Democratic U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have written a joint letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting the Trump Administration protect consumer access to medical products and hygiene supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators wrote in a Tuesday, March 17 letter that they "have heard widespread reports" that hospitals, health systems and long term care facilities in Minnesota and throughout the United States are short on medical supplies like masks, soap, hand sanitizer and ventilators.

“Amid this public health emergency, a steady and reliable supply of medical supplies and equipment is critical to ensuring that hospitals and health care systems can respond swiftly to the spread of COVID-19, that labs can run at full capacity to run diagnostic tests, and that members of the public can take common sense precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones," Klobuchar and Smith wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, 60 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by exposure to coronavirus. The state Department of Health says like the rest of the nation, Minnesota faces a shortage of COVID-19 test kits, and medical providers have to prioritize testing some patients over others.

In an afternoon call with reporters, Minnesota Hospital Association President and CEO Rahul Koranne said hospitals and health care systems are not yet facing critical shortages of other medical supplies, but if the state sees a surge in COVID-19 patients requiring acute care, they could. He urged Minnesotans to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the illness.

"If we can flatten that surge, we should be able to take care of those acute patients," he said. "However, if that surge is large volume, then we are concerned about supplies in the hospitals for sure."

Also on Tuesday, Klobuchar, Smith and Minnesota's seven U.S. Representatives — Democrats and Republicans — wrote an open letter to Minnesotans urging them to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MDOH guidelines for social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"To be clear: Regardless of your age or health, we all have a responsibility to follow these guidelines to protect our loved ones and neighbors,” the members wrote. “These are unprecedented times... But as our nation has shown countless times before, no challenge is too great for America to overcome. We will get through this too — together.”

