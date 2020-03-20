BEMIDJI -- The past several months have been busy for Susan Jarvis, who took over as president of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota in October.

Since assuming the position, the health care provider has announced a new heart treatment facility and is preparing for potential impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. However, Jarvis is no stranger to emergencies or opening new facilities.

In September 2019, the Sioux Falls, S.D. and Fargo, N.D.-based provider announced that Bryan Nermoe was promoted from Bemidji to president of the Fargo market. In that same announcement, Jarvis, who was vice president of operations in Fargo was promoted to president of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

Jarvis worked in the Fargo-Moorhead area for nearly a decade before starting in Bemidji. There, she began as executive director of emergency trauma and critical care. She was eventually promoted to vice president and helmed the transition to Sanford's $494 million, 284-bed medical center that opened in 2017.

Before Sanford, Jarvis, who's originally from a small town just south of Atlanta, worked for Mission Hospitals and Health System in Asheville, N.C. While at Mission Hospitals, Jarvis was the administrative director of emergency services at a 750-bed hospital with two emergency departments.

"I really love trauma, EMS and critical stuff, that's what I've really loved doing," Jarvis said.

Originally slated to start in January, Jarvis joined the Bemidji team in late October as the medical center was going through an accreditation process. Just a few months after arriving, Sanford announced it would be building a Heart and Vascular Center in Bemidji.

The new 56,000 square-foot, $25 million facility is set to break ground this spring and open in 2021. Once finished, it will have 19 clinic rooms, 11 diagnostic rooms, educational rooms, a cardiovascular recovery unit, a family room and three labs with space for a fourth.

Jarvis said Sanford isn't stopping there, though.

"We have a couple of other, minor projects that are still integral to what we do that will be done this year in the emergency department," Jarvis said. "We're going to be remodeling the entrance, as well as adding a few fast-track exam spaces, so people can get in and out quickly. That's going to help us with capacity in the ER."

After 2020, Jarvis said the emergency department will continue to be expanded over the next five years.

"We also still have semi-private rooms, and I want us to have all private rooms," Jarvis said. "Moving the heart center out of the main part of the hospital will give us the space to do that."

Since moving to the First City on the Mississippi, Jarvis said she's come to love the Bemidji community and her goal is to have more services available in the area.

"I want us to be able to provide all of the services we can here in Bemidji, so people can stay close to their health care," Jarvis said. "There will be some things that we can't provide, but, I want to provide all we can and do the best we can at it."