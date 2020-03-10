ST. PAUL — It’s not just toilet paper and hand sanitizer leaving store shelves bare. The coronavirus crisis also has started a run on firearms ammunition, specifically 9mm rounds.

“People are going crazy,” said Charles Davis, who makes custom AR-15 style rifles out of his Battle Creek Armory in Edina. “It’s sold out almost everywhere, like the Purell.”

Several Twin Cities firearms dealers and salespeople said Monday, March 16, they’re struggling to replenish 9mm and 22-caliber rounds, the most common bullets for handguns and hunting rifles, respectively.

Asked if he was restocking at his Gun Stop shop in Minnetonka, Larry Duda said, “If the distributor had any, I’d order it.”

Runs on firearms and ammunition aren’t uncommon but are generally sparked by an event that might result in gun legislation, such as a mass shooting or the election of President Barack Obama in 2008.

“I don’t recall it ever happening because of an alleged virus,” Duda said.

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 3,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. resulting in more than 70 deaths. On Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all schools closed by Wednesday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are recommending people stay in their homes to avoid catching and spreading the respiratory virus that has killed more than 7,000 worldwide.

John Monson, who owns and operates Bill’s Gun Shop and Range in five locations, including Robbinsdale and Hudson, Wis., said the pandemic was the final piece to a perfect storm for an industry that wasn’t prepared for the demand for common firearms rounds.

“It’s like the trifecta,” Monson said. “First, it’s an election year, and you have Joe Biden saying, ‘NRA, I’m coming after you,’ so people are like, ‘Hell, no, you’re not going to take my guns.’ Then it’s the time of year, February and March, where there’s not much to do. … This is one of the busier times of the year for shooting range businesses. Plus, people get their tax money back. Then you add this whole virus thing on top of it.

“They’re closing all the schools, restaurants and bars, domestic airlines are talking about shutting down. People get a little nervous. The government tells you to be prepared to stay in your home for two weeks to a month; your natural instinct is self-defense.”

Monson reported an uptick in all of his product lines over the past 10 days, from ammunition to firearms, gun training to the shooting range. Last weekend, he said, was “the crazy days.” He said business associates in California, Colorado and North Carolina have shops experiencing the same thing.

In California on Saturday, lines formed outside of gun stores before they had opened.

Octavius Riggins, a sales representative at Twin Cities Pawn in Coon Rapids, said recent business has been primarily people pawning items for extra cash in case they lose their jobs and people “buying new guns or paying off their guns.”

The Pioneer Press contacted a dozen Twin Cities gun shops on Monday; all but two reported an increase in ammunition sales. Allan Novak, who owns and operates Al’s Gun Shop near Gem Lake, said he didn’t believe recent sales were “anything abnormal.”

Elsewhere, owners are having difficulty stocking shelves with 9mm ammunition. Monson said he called one of his distributors on Monday and “literally said, ‘I’ll take of it.’ ” That meant 250,000 rounds of 9mm range ammunition and 100,000 rounds of 9mm self-defense ammo.

“That tells you how much in demand it is,” he said, adding that he is now limiting sales of 9mm ammunition to six boxes per purchase. Distributors, he said, weren’t ready for the current surge.

“Usually it’s more legislation-based,” he said. “It’s more self defense-based now. Some of the people come in and say, ‘Well, I’m locked in on my toilet paper, milk and eggs, might as well get this locked down, too.”

