ST. PAUL — Another major utilities company in Minnesota promised to not shut off service for past-due bill payments on Monday, March 16, in light of economic uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

CenterPoint Energy announced its intentions to customers and the press early Monday. The move follows a similar announcement by Xcel Energy on Sunday.

Together, the two utilities serve approximately 2.4 million customers. Their decisions come as Minnesota's confirmed number of COVID-19 cases sits at 54. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, contractors and communities as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve," CenterPoint interim president and CEO John W. Somerhalder II said in the statement.

In its announcement, CenterPoint said it would "temporarily" suspend disconnections for its natural gas customers. Xcel similarly said it would not shut off service for any residential customers "until further notice."

"As COVID-10 affects a growing number of people in our communities, we are prepared and are taking steps to ensure we'll continue to be there for you to meet your energy needs," Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a statement.

Both companies advised customers to contact their respective customer services departments if they expect to have trouble making payments.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status