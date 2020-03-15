"As communities and families face the challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19, Xcel Energy will not disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas service until further notice," the utility stated in a news release. "This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances."

Xcel also said it has staffing and operational plans in place to ensure reliable service.

