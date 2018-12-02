BEMIDJI -- Assisted living facilities across the region are making preparations to protect patients in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 11, Sanford Health enacted senior living campus visitor restrictions at their facilities, based on recommendations from the American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. Sanford's nursing facilities include Neilson Place, Trillium, Windsong and Baker Park.

While restrictions are in place, only essential visitors, such as facility employees, contractors and consultants needed for operations, as well as government officials, along with immediate family members or friends will be permitted. With the latter, family members and friends will be permitted for critical or time sensitive events, such as end of life care.

The restrictions will also have active screening for all individuals entering the building, barring those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to the coronavirus. Additionally, all individuals entering are required to use hand sanitizer.

According to a press release, Sanford Health encourages those wishing to visit to set up remote communication with its residents, such as phone calls.

At the Havenwood Care Center campus in Bemidji, restrictions have also been put in place. The only visitors now permitted are essential employees and those visiting for time sensitive matters. Havenwood will monitor and assess any visitors, based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.

GoldPine Home in Bemidji is also placing restrictions, allowing only essential employees and postponing visits from all volunteers until further notice.

North of Bemidji, at Blackduck Good Samaritan Society, the facility has been closed to visitors, including families. Essential individuals coming to the facility are being screened medically.

According to Bemidji Adult Day Services staff, a pandemic policy is in place. Notices have been sent out to homes asking people to refrain from visiting if they have any of flu-like symptoms, or if they've traveled to countries with sustained transmission.

As of Friday, the Bemidji Senior Center said they would continue operating as usual.