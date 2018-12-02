BEMIDJI -- On Friday, Sanford Vice President Medical Officer Dr. David Wilcox said the risk for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bemidji is "very low."

However, because of how the situation has progressed, with both the state and federal governments declaring states of emergency, local government and healthcare provider officials are making sure precautions are in order. The response locally, as well as across the state, come as 14 positive cases have been identified in Minnesota, with 555 people tested so far.

The cases have been discovered in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright Counties. During a press conference Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the state of emergency.

"We're going into a heightened state of readiness to protect Minnesotans," Walz said. "The systems that are in place at the Minnesota Department of Health and in our private healthcare are prepared to deal with this. The mechanisms to be able to make sure they're able to do that are what will change. A peacetime state of emergency will allow the state of Minnesota to respond more rapidly as issues evolve."

Regionally, Sanford Health announced a new company-wide policy restricting all visitors to immediate family members, and allowing only one visitor per patient. Additionally, visitors are being screened for respiratory illness symptoms and asked about any recent travel.

"We're doing a lot of planning. We're doing a lot of preparation and have put a lot of things in place, but we're open for business," said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota at a meeting Friday. "We have a lot of resources, a lot of expertise and a lot of hospital beds throughout our footprint. We don't just have to rely on our resources in Bemidji, we can rely on the resources of our larger organization, which is very helpful in these types of events."

According to Jarvis, Sanford has tested some patients for COVID-19, but none have been positive.

Encouraging facts, not fear

In her remarks at Friday's meeting, Sanford Clinic Administration Vice President Colleen Swank said it was important for the public not to panic.

"We've been seeing a lot online about stores running out of toilet paper and bottled water. We really don't think that's necessary," Swank said. "We also don't think healthy people with no symptoms need to wear masks. There isn't any evidence that it protects anybody and it just heightens the anxiety."

In her remarks, Swank also discussed the reason for some events, both large and small, being canceled in the last week.

"We know this is in our country and we know there will be a number of people who need hospital beds," Swank said. "So, when it comes to a community and spreads quickly and everyone gets sick at once, it overwhelms the health system. If we can have some of our social distancing and not spread this rapidly, fewer people will be sick and we'll be able to care for everybody."

To ensure the public is well informed, though, Wilcox gave a full breakdown of what this latest coronavirus is.

"Coronavirus, in general, is a very common virus we see every year," Wilcox said. "Most of us will get coronavirus at least once in our lifetime. The unique piece is it's a brand new coronavirus, so our immunity isn't as up to speed as it would be in a normal case."

Of those who do become exposed and ill with COVID-19, Wilcox said the majority will recover on their own, similar to other influenza.

"We want those people to stay home, it would be best if they're not out in the community," Wilcox said. "About 15% of people will need to be hospitalized and we have all the facilities and necessary treatment to manage those patients. About 5% will become critically ill and require intensive care, which can include ventilators and respiratory needs."

"I think it's important to know the treatment for COVID-19 is supportive," said Wilcox. "Much like the treatment of usual influenza, it includes taking temperatures, fever reducing medication, drinking fluids. There's no drug that makes you better faster. If you need more treatment than that, it usually means oxygen, respirator support and IV fluids."

The process moving forward

If there was a positive case in Beltrami County, the Minnesota Department of Health would be responsible for monitoring isolation and quarantine activities. The state would also be responsible for connecting with them to keep them safe and reduce exposure.

"The role of the public health departments is working with the state and the family to ensure they have the essential services they need," said Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health director. "To work with them to make sure they have adequate food, communications with MDH and whatever other issues they'd have."

Borgen also said Friday that health departments are in the early phases of pandemic procedures.

"In a pandemic, there are usually four phases and the first is containment," Borgen said. "That's what we've been doing now, trying to slow those cases and keep the curve down. The next phase is community mitigation, that's where we're just starting to see cancelling gatherings so people are not together. That also includes actions workplaces can take."

According to Borgen, managing the pandemic is the third phase.

"Making sure we're maintaining resources and communicating with folks," Borgen said. "That's what's happening in some countries around the world, determining what still needs to continue. Then, we get to the point of demobilization, where we start opening up workplaces and schools that had been closed before. We're just at the start."

Those who're sick with a fever of at least 24 hours are encouraged to stay home and limit contact with others. Officials said Friday washing hands with soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering a cough or cold with one's sleeve, and avoiding the touching of one's face can help reduce the spread of the virus.

When asked about work on potential vaccines, officials said steps to make sure the vaccine is safe can take six to 18 months, with most taking more than a year.