MINNEAPOLIS — Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement Thursday night, March 12, regarding the state GOP's decision to postpone party convention operations.



"It is the Republican Party of Minnesota's responsibility to put the health and safety of Minnesotans, our grassroots activists, candidates, and elected officials first," Carnahan said in the statement. "After conversations with our national and state-level partners, our executive board made the decision this evening to postpone our Republican Party of Minnesota BPOU (local party unit) and Congressional District conventions through April 15, 2020.



"This decision did not come lightly, but it was important for our party to ensure we are looking out for the health, safety and well-being of Minnesotans first."