WILLMAR, Minn. — Willmar Public Schools are using a new tool to disinfect buildings this winter.

Called the Protexus electrostatic sprayer, it emits a fine disinfecting mist on surfaces, offering a higher level of disinfection in about one-fifth the time over a person cleaning by hand.

Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Aaron Pilarski ordered the sprayers last year with an eye toward dealing with annual flu seasons. Now, they’ve taken on a new meaning.

Superintendent Jeff Holm discussed coronavirus preparations with the Willmar School Board this week, and he showed them one of the sprayers.

“These are a great tool for our custodial staff to have,” Holm said. Each building has one, and custodians use them every day.

Holm said he has been participating in weekly briefings from the state Department of Education and Department of Health. He is sharing that information with families.

People younger than 19 appear to account for less than 2% of those infected by the coronavirus. However, it’s not known yet if they can be infected without symptoms and spread the virus, he said.

Officials have said that districts will not decide whether schools close. “That will be driven by health officials, so we’ll hope for the best there,” he said.

Holm said the Protexus sprayers are part of an overall effort to keep buildings as clean as possible. He has asked the custodial staff to pay special attention in their cleaning to nurse's office areas and to surfaces touched by many hands, like handrails, door knobs, light switches and drinking fountains.

Another focus is keeping buildings stocked with soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer, “So when people go to actually practice good hand hygiene, they find soap and appropriate supplies for that,” he added.

In his office this week, Pilarski said a sales representative showed him the $600 Protexus last year. The solution it sprays is approved for killing the coronavirus.

Initially, he ordered one to try out at Willmar Senior High School. By October, he had purchased one of the portable sprayers for each building in the school district.

The sprayers are a relatively new product, he said, and he learned this week that they are on back order for months.

“It allows us to disinfect more often and better,” he said, adding it’s worth the cost “if it can prevent a couple kids from getting sick.”

A person wiping down multiple rooms may not do each one the same way, he said — “It’s only human nature that you are going to miss something.”

The efficiency of the sprayers frees custodial staff for other work, too. It might take two people’s eight-hour shifts to wipe down classrooms, he said, but one person can spend half that time disinfecting a whole building.

When he ordered them, he was thinking about better disinfection overall and especially in difficult-to-clean areas like the high school’s fitness center and the indoor playground at Jefferson Learning Center, he said..

As a public service, we have opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.