BEMIDJI -- Because of the sustained increase of coronavirus cases across the Midwest and recent recommendations from the American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, Sanford Health WoodsEdge (Neilson Place, Trillium, WindSong) and Sanford Baker Park senior living campuses in Bemidji are implementing expanded visitor restrictions, officials said.

The restrictions will help protect residents and employees, officials said.

The restrictions were put in place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, for all all visitors, including staff members and their families:

Only essential visitors are permitted. This includes;

Facility employees, contractors and consultants needed to keep operations running

Government officials

Immediate families or friends for a critical or time-sensitive event (like hospice and end-of-life-care).

In addition, the guidelines are:

Restricting group activities and individuals’ potential for exposure.

Actively screen all individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands/use hand sanitizer at entry.

Set up processes to allow remote communication for residents and others.

What this means for visitors:

Visitors who are not end-of-life-visit-related or medically/operationally necessary are encouraged to seek other means of communication, such as telephone or video messaging with residents.

Each location will have a process by which all necessary, approved visitors are directed to the main entrance of each location’s skilled nursing facility and assisted living (if applicable) where facility staff is able to screen and track all visitors to the community.

Visitors permitted entry should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer prior to entering the building further and should limit their movement within the building.

Sanford Health is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps and are staying up-to-date with their recommendations as they are made available, the release said. In addition, Sanford Health is in contact with and following the guidance of the local and state health departments.



