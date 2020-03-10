Discussions have begun within multiple organizations on plans to combat the spread of the virus in a community many deem vulnerable. Already some are taking on extra cleaning measures to keep people safe.

There have been five confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota and officials expect that figure to grow. None of the cases are linked to the homeless community.

Why are the homeless vulnerable? Many have other health issues, advocates note. Most have no health insurance, none have a home to quarantine themselves away in should they develop symptoms, and shelters often put them in close proximity to each other which can make the spreading of a virus easier.

“Preparing for and responding to a potential outbreak takes significant resources, and we are working with public and private partners to support these efforts,” said Laurie Ohmann, executive vice president of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The agency, which runs the large Higher Ground shelter complex in St. Paul, has taken the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health and is taking preventative measures, such as added hygiene and safety supplies. It is also monitoring so it can plan for any scenario, Ohmann said in a statement.

Measures such as maintaining social distancing, encouraging regular hand washing and disinfectant cleaning of buildings have started at the Twin Cities Salvation Army, according to spokesman Dan Furry.

The Salvation Army already has a clinic set up inside the front door of its shelter at the Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis for those who have flu-like symptoms to get checked out. However, no official testing for the coronavirus is done there. If it is determined a resident needs further testing, they are sent over to county health officials.

If the situation gets bad, open spaces there could be used as a makeshift quarantine center, he said. The staff is trying to prepare multiple plans for multiple scenarios.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” Furry said while noting they are thankful the coronavirus hasn’t taken a foothold in the Twin Cities homeless community.

Other cities' experience

• In Seattle, additional housing will be added for about 100 people within the next two to three weeks. Also, none of the shelters are going to be used as quarantine or isolation facilities, according to the city.

• In Philadelphia, health care services are doing extra cleaning in shelters, especially around high-touch areas such as handrails and doorknobs.

• In Portland, Ore., officials are finalizing a strategy on how to work with people living in or out of shelters to contain a possible outbreak. Shelters provide relatively few stations for people to wash their hands, shower, and clean their clothes.

Vulnerable demographic?

The homeless population is one of the most at-risk demographics, should an outbreak begin in the Twin Cities, experts said.

They have limited resources to seek shelter or protect themselves, said Roli Dwivedi, the chief clinical officer for the Community-University Health Care Center at the University of Minnesota. And those in shelters are in close proximity to others, making it easier for viruses to spread. And the most recent Wilder Research count of homelessness, more than 10,200 in Minnesota in 2018, found that most have a chronic mental or physical health condition.

“They are at very high risk,” Dwivedi said.

May Thao, resource and compliance officer at the Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers, thinks that kits with masks and hand sanitizers are needed to keep the homeless community safe and protected. There must also be a way to provide them with the latest information on the virus and ways to seek care.

She is anticipating that it is not “if” it comes, but “when.”

“We know it will hit sooner than we like,” she said.

