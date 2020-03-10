ST. PAUL -- State health officials are expected to announce a fourth case of coronavirus in Minnesota today, Wednesday, March 11.

A 1 p.m. press conference has been announced for Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, to announce the first COVID-19 case in an Olmsted County resident.

On Tuesday, March 10, officials announced the state had its third confirmed coronavirus case, a person in their 30s from Anoka County who is now hospitalized in critical condition and who apparently had no underlying medical conditions. The other two cases are in Carver County and Ramsey County.

Also on Tuesday it was announced that a third case has been identified in Wisconsin, with minimal exposure to others. There are currently more than 116,000 cases identified globally, with 4,000 deaths. In the U.S., as of Tuesday afternoon, 756 cases have been confirmed, with 26 deaths, 22 of them from Washington state.

The Minnesota Department of Health coronavirus hotline is (651) 201-3920.

