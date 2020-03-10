TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — It took nearly five hours for a Grand Forks couple who were stranded on a cruise ship to reach their next destination — Travis Air Force Base in northern California. Next, Paul and Kari Kolstoe begin a new segment of their odyssey as a federally mandated quarantine now will stretch two more weeks.

“It was a bit chaotic getting here,” Kari Kolstoe said in a Tuesday, March 10, phone call, describing the process of leaving the ship, boarding the bus and traveling to the base. “It took about four and a half or five hours. Most of that involved sitting for three hours outside the ship.”

The Kolstoes were among 3,500 quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship after the detection of coronavirus. The ship and its passengers became national news as it awaited instructions off the coast of California. Meanwhile, Kari Kolstoe requires treatment for her stage 4 cancer.

They boarded the ship Feb. 21 for a trip to Hawaii. It was a dramatic change of events from what was originally planned to be a break in Kari’s cancer treatment. So far, at least 21 people who were aboard the ship have tested positive for the respiratory illness. The Kolstoes are not among them; they have not yet been tested, nor are they showing signs, they said.

Kari Kolstoe said the couple disembarked Monday night and were taken to Travis Air Force Base, between Oakland and Sacramento. They are being quarantined in a facility called the Air Force Inn, a military hotel for veterans.

Once the Kolstoes and other passengers disembarked from the ship, they were processed in a large tent set up near the dock. Their temperatures were taken and written on yellow tags, which passengers were required to wear. The Kolstoes passed that test, and were put on a bus with, she said, about 38 other people.

“I felt bad," Kari said. "One couple got removed because (a man) was having breathing difficulties.”

The couple were checked into the Air Force Inn, where they were given a paper describing their federal quarantine, which lasts 14 days from their March 9 arrival.

“I would be highly surprised if Paul and I tested positive since we're showing no symptoms,” she said.

Of chief concern to the Kolstoes is Kari’s cancer treatment, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, in Grand Forks. As of Tuesday afternoon, she had not received word on whether any treatment would be available to her, though she has made her plight clear.

“One arm clearly does not know what the other arm is doing,” she said of people helping with the effort.

She added that she makes her medical situation known to the officials she comes in contact with. She said the people she informs, though kind, inform her of rules they must follow, and they are not in the position to make decisions about her situation.

The quarantine document states there is a Department of Health and Human Services medical team on site to assist those who are quarantined. While she is waiting, she said she has reached out to the Mayo Clinic for advice on what to do in the interim.

For now, the Kolstoes are spending their time in the hotel. The accommodations are much like a standard hotel room, she said, and the meals are much simpler – turkey sandwiches, hard-boiled eggs, bananas and bottled water. Those who are quarantined are able to go outside, provided they wear masks. The hotel is fenced off.

Still, Kolstoe’s cancer treatment weighs heavily on her mind.

"You know, we’re moving,” she said about the couple's new situation at Travis Air Force Base. “But I’m needing to find out about treatments and I can’t sit here forever.”