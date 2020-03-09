GRAND FORKS -- A University of North Dakota student is being self-quarantined and tested for the coronavirus, according to a university statement.

On Monday, March 9, in coordination with the Grand Forks and North Dakota Departments of Health, a UND student was tested for the possibility of COVID-19, the university said. Test results are pending.

The student has agreed to be self-quarantined apart from general populations, pending confirmation of test results.

The university plans to issue updates on this evolving situation as more information develops.

Students with concerns about their health or any symptoms they may be experiencing are urged to call ahead to UND Student Health Services, at 701-777-4500, before coming into the facility. Student Health professionals can advise students on next steps. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider.

State and local health officials, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encourage everyone to follow these basic prevention tips:

Get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



