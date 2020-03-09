MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials announced the state’s latest coronavirus patient is a Pierce County resident exposed while traveling in the United States.

The patient is currently isolated at home, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday, March 9. Pierce County is located across the Mississippi River from Hastings and Red Wing, Minn.

County health officials are working to determine people who may have been in contact with the patient for possible quarantine or testing if they show symptoms.

“With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said in a prepared statement.