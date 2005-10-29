FARGO — Your alarm goes off for the fifth time. You groan, roll out of bed and get ready and go. Pat the dog goodbye and hoist yourself into your car to make that daily commute that feels like it's getting longer each day.

You slog your way to your desk and punch the clock, trying your best not to count the hours until lunch break or pull up Facebook for the 37th time that hour, while projects and deadlines spiral out of control.

Sound familiar? There's a term for this feeling of apathy, dread and exhaustion that comes with high-stress jobs and lack of control: job burnout.

A 2018 study by Gallup, which looked at 7,500 full-time employees across several work environments, found over 20% of employees reported often or almost always feeling burned out at work. Another 44% said they felt they were burned out only some of the time — meaning around two-thirds of full-time workers experience it in some way.

"I think a lot of it is people just feeling really overwhelmed," says Amy Neuheisel, an employee assistance program counselor with The Village Family Service Center in Fargo.

She sees clients every day who use their employee benefits for counseling services, whether that be for problems at work, personal matters or anything else. "People come into me a lot because they're just tired and there's no medical reason. They just feel like they have no motivation at the end of the day."

Last May, the World Health Organization included burnout in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases as "an occupational phenomenon." While it's not classified as a medical condition, burnout can cause workers to feel exhausted or fatigued, make them distant from their job or harbor intense feelings of cynicism and negativity about their work.

And the effects don't stop after work. The Gallup study found employees who consistently experienced high levels of burnout at work were twice as likely to agree that the amount of time their job takes up makes it difficult to fulfill family responsibilities.

Burnout or stress?

People experience burnout in many different ways, Neuheisel says. For some, it manifests as a tired feeling, the "I don't want to go to work" or "Sunday scaries" type of thing, she says. For others, it's getting sick more often or not recovering from colds or illnesses.

"Something I find really helpful is (asking yourself), 'What kind of energy am I bringing into my home at the end of the day? Am I actually fully present with my family members or am I patient with them? Am I giving them the same energy that I put forth at work or have I expended all my energy at that point?'" she says.

Neuheisel says looking ahead to the next break or "big thing" is another sign of burnout.

"We shouldn't have to constantly have that countdown," she says.

But what is the difference between burnout and regular, everyday stress? While the two have similar definitions, burnout is seen as a constant, seemingly endless stress.

"I think burnout presents (symptoms) differently," Neuheisel says, especially within different careers or among those with drastically different personalities. For a police officer or teacher, for example, it might be a feeling of being "numb" about things, she says.

"That's not really a stress thing; that's a burden kind of thing," she says.

Another trait is more common among those just starting to enter the workforce, according to Neuheisel.

"Impostor syndrome is particularly strong with people new to their big boy or girl job," she says. "So like, 'I get my degree, I get a job and my career finally and I question myself. I feel like an impostor. This job was a fluke, I got lucky and if people around me knew how overwhelmed I felt, they would know that I don't deserve this position.' So we put on this 'I can handle it, bring it on, give me more work' mentality, and then we are falling apart on the inside."

Oftentimes, it can make employees feel like they're suffocating under their workloads, leading them to question their choice in careers.

"Studies have shown that the more passionate you are about your career, or the more it's in line with your personality traits, the more likely you are going to burn out," Neuheisel says.

Not alone

Victoria Lau says her position as a chiropractor in a high-volume office and experience with burnout caused many changes in her life.

"I'd get there at 7:30 every morning or earlier and I wouldn't be done until 5:30 to 5:40, then I'd be booking it out to get to day care," Lau says. "It was just a whole lot of stress. I was seeing so many patients, and then I'd have to come home and I'd still spend about two hours on my computer completing notes every night. I wouldn't have time with my family, and I'd get frustrated with them because they're bugging me as I'm trying to do my notes and it just wasn't enjoyable."

Lau says her husband even began noticing her symptoms. At work, she helped patients feel their best and let them know what she noticed as she treated them, but when it came to self-care, things got pushed aside — until one morning when things were different.

"The biggest thing was, I actually woke up and I had all these symptoms," Lau says. "Numbness in my feet, I had brain fog, and all this stress and things actually triggered Lyme disease, which I probably have had for years but didn't know it. And (the stress) brought about all these symptoms that I just never knew and I finally got answers about three weeks into feeling like crud."

She sought help from a naturopathic practitioner who advised her to get checked out by a medical doctor, who diagnosed her. She was out of work for two months.

"After two months in bed, I finally just decided I can't go back to where I was," she says. "It was just too stressful. Maybe a month and a half or two months later, my husband and I collaboratively decided to do something different, something on our own. So I opened up a small practice and it's something new and different to the area.

Lau opened Victory Chiropractic and Wellness, 3140 Bluestem Drive, a membership-based chiropractic business in West Fargo.

"The biggest thing to do is look at your overall health and take that into consideration," she says. "If you're stressed at work, you're probably not eating well. You're probably drinking lots of caffeine or Monster drinks and things like that and probably are short and snippy."

Take a chance, make a change

While stress can come with any job, burnout doesn't have to. You can prevent, and even reverse, burnout by making adjustments to how you work and take care of yourself. Listening to your body can help prevent it.

Nikki Witte, owner of Freya Salon Suites, says she takes a few mini-vacations every year to prevent burnout. In addition to that, she says she can start to tell when she needs a break.

"I love my job," she says. "To be a great hairstylist, you have to. I know I'm approaching burnout when I don't look forward to coming to work anymore."

Witte has been a hairstylist for 24 years. After eight years of doing hair, she took a hiatus and returned to school to get an associates degree in graphic design. In addition to her graphic design degree, she says she is always learning new techniques and trends. Witte also takes a few mini-vacations every year to prevent burnout.

"Mexico, Arizona and California are just a few places I've been this year," Witte says. "I work really hard. I'm a single mom. I also have fibromyalgia, so it's extremely important that I take good care of my physical and mental health. Self-care is so important."

Neuheisel also says self-care is important, but prevention is key.

"I guess my personal thing is more the self-compassion," Neuheisel says. "Understanding that we are not meant to be 100 percent productive all the time. Of course I want people to prioritize self-care, but if you're a single mom that's working two jobs and you have kids, like, yeah, I get that you're not going to get taken to the spa each week. It's just not realistic. So, to me, it's prevention first and foremost."