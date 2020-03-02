SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota's largest public university is canceling international travel due to coronavirus, and there might be more announcements to come from the state's other institutes of higher education. But state leaders aren't dropping a blanket ban.

South Dakota State University officials announced on Wednesday, March 4, they were calling off university backed international trips such as spring and summer study abroad programs.

"Based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention University officials have decided to suspend all university-sponsored international travel until further notice," said Michael Adelaine, SDSU vice president for technology and security. "This includes all student and study abroad programs for the spring and summer terms."

The move would affect 15 university sponsored student programs and about 200 students, said SDSU spokesman Mike Lockrem. The university in Brookings had a fall 2019 enrollment of 11,518.

The remainder of the state's public universities are warning their students to be aware of the risk of coronavirus and CDC travel warnings, but have not yet canceled study abroad programs due to the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Board of Regents, which oversees the state's public universities, isn't taking any system-wide action on coronavirus, said Paul Beran, executive director and CEO of the board, in an emailed statement.

"The Board of Regents is in close communication with all the campuses and support their work in monitoring and addressing these issues," he said. "No special system action has been taken with respect to the coronavirus specifically.”

On Sunday, March 1, the CDC recommended universities consider postponing or canceling upcoming exchange programs and consider asking students in study abroad programs to return home due to the widening global spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 situation is dynamic. Given the speed of spread and the number of countries experiencing human-to-human transmission, (universities) should evaluate the risks associated with choosing to maintain programs abroad and take the appropriate proactive measures," the CDC said.

But two prominent international-education groups pushed back on the CDC advisory. The Forum on Education Abroad and Pulse: Higher Education International Health and Safety Professionals issued a joint statement urging universities to treat the CDC's advice as only "guidance to consider" -- not a directive.

Students aren't typically those who succumb to the virus and unlike typical victims, students have more information and support from professional faculty and staff, the two organizations said.

"We want to point out that the CDC has never before issued guidance like this regarding student mobility," the two groups said in their joint statement. "We have reached out to the CDC and asked for more insight into why they issued this statement."