FARGO — The coronavirus outbreak is prompting local colleges and universities to cancel international trips and bring students home from study abroad programs.

More than 50 North Dakota State University students are currently abroad, said Alicia Kauffman, director of international students and study abroad services. Some of those students are in Italy and South Korea, two countries struggling with coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

“We’ve terminated all of our programs with China, South Korea and Italy,” Kauffman said.

Although no NDSU students are in China, where the outbreak started, there was an unknown number of students in South Korea and Italy, she said, and they’ve been recalled home. No students were reported to have been infected with coronavirus at this time.

Kauffman was unsure whether the students being recalled would be compensated for any financial losses, but knew that they had options including online studies to complete necessary coursework. “They’re doing the best that they can with the situation to keep making progress,” she said.

An additional 100 students are scheduled to travel in the spring and summer, Kauffman said, and so far, those plans have not been canceled or postponed.

Plans for 20 students to travel to Costa Rica with Minnesota State University Moorhead’s tropical conservation biology course were nixed after Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra suspended study abroad programs through March 28, according to Kristi Monson, an MSUM spokeswoman.

MSUM’s South Korea study abroad program was also suspended, and one student’s trip to study in Japan was suspended, Monson said.

The Valley City State University campus in Valley City, N.D., is preparing for the worst, but is not yet adjusting schedules. “We don’t have a lot of students participating in international travel or exchange programs,” said Greg Vanney, a VCSU spokesman.

Rasmussen College, which has a Fargo campus, is preparing its six campuses across the U.S. for a potential outbreak, said Molly Andersen, a school spokeswoman.

"Plans include procedures to allow for continued operations in the event that any cases are confirmed locally," Andersen said. "Additional guidelines are being developed for situations where remote attendance or teaching may become necessary."

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks is monitoring the situation and is working to make final decisions about its overseas programs. UND is completing contingency planning should a local outbreak arise, said Meloney Linder, a UND spokeswoman.

Grand Forks Herald reporter Sydney Mook contributed to this report.