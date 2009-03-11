BEMIDJI -- While no case of coronavirus has been identified in the state of Minnesota, officials are staying prepared and encouraging residents to follow familiar preventative practices.

"Coronavirus is spread in the same way the flu is, it's a respiratory spread," said Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health Division director. "So, the same things you should be doing right now, since we're still in the midst of flu season, are the same things to use to protect yourself from the coronavirus."

According to Borgen, those practices include washing hands, staying home from work in case of an illness and properly covering a cough.

"All of those things that prevent the cold and flu can help prevent exposure to something like a coronavirus, even though we're not aware of anything locally and don't anticipate that."

While the COVID-19 illness isn't in Minnesota, Borgen said the state Department of Health has been actively working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to share information. One of the ways the state is doing so is through the Health Alert Network.

"It's a system in Minnesota where we get information from agencies that go through the MDH," Borgen said. "They use our local public health network to make sure we're connected with our local care providers, and are able to share information with them."

While no cases have been identified in Minnesota, there has been one in Wisconsin and another one in Nebraska. For more information on the state's response, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus.