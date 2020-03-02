ST. PAUL — A fifth Minnesotan has tested negative for the COVID-19 as state health officials announced they now can screen for the coronavirus locally.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state Department of Health laboratories worked over the weekend to validate test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previous kits from the CDC had returned inaccurate results, but Malcolm said she was confident in the new tests.

“We have the benefit in Minnesota of a strong health care system that works on these issues all the time,” she said.

Until Monday, Minnesota had to rely on mailing samples to the CDC for testing. So far, five Minnesotans suspected of having the virus have tested negative.

Malcolm met with Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders Monday morning, March 2, at the Capitol. She noted the state’s ability to test for the virus locally will help health officials respond to cases more quickly.

It could also mean Minnesotans could discover the virus is already circulating here via “community spread,” like in Washington state. The coronavirus has flu-like symptoms and most cases are mild although older people and those with underlying health conditions are more at risk.

“It might not be a big surprise, when we start testing, we find a background level of disease already circulating over these past couple weeks,” Malcolm said.

State officials are using a protocol from the CDC to determine who to test for the virus, but the state also has flexibility. People with symptoms who have traveled to counties with lots of infections are at the top of the list.

The Walz administration planned to participate in a federal conference call with the White House Monday morning and meet with representatives of the Minnesota Hospital Association Monday afternoon. The administration was planning to meet with members of the business community to discuss responding to the virus.

Malcolm noted that many stores had reported running out of soap and cleaning supplies

“That’s a high-quality problem to have in the short term,” Malcolm said.

Health officials say the best things to do to avoid catching and spreading the virus is to wash your hands thoroughly and often, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home when you are sick. Once the virus is circulating in Minnesota, health officials recommend “social distancing,” essentially limiting contact with large groups.

Nearly 100 Minnesotans quarantined themselves after possible exposure to the virus since the outbreak began two months ago in Wuhan, China.

Later this week, the House and Senate will debate bills to put money in a state account to pay for coronavirus response. The state is also waiting to see what resources the federal government provides.