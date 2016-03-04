Polk County Public Health hopes to soon have on board a dental innovations coordinator who will work with northwest Minnesota communities to improve and expand access to dental care.

The dental innovations coordinator will work with community and healthcare representatives in the six counties of Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington and Red Lake. Minnesota Blue Cross Blue Shield is funding $90,000 per year for the three-year dental innovations coordinator pilot program.

“We will be working to creatively rethink how we can improve dental services and resources,” said Sarah Reese, Polk County Public Health director. “We are blessed with dental providers in our region, yet we still have a population that hasn’t been seen for preventative and restorative care.”

Not only in northwest Minnesota, but across the entire state, a large percentage of people don’t access dental care, Reese said.

The dental innovation coordinator’s job duties will include assessment, strategic planning, implementation, evaluation and providing education, consultation and assistance with partners and clients. Polk County Public Health will be one of several individuals and organizations with whom the coordinator partners.

“It will take the community and the folks that are involved to prioritize,” Reese said. The dental innovations coordinator’s conversations with community leaders likely will be about topics such as why more residents are not going to the dentist and why more dental school graduates are not setting up practices in northwest Minnesota.

“The idea is to turn the curve on improving and expanding access,” Reese said, noting that northwest Minnesota dentists have laid a good foundation for dental care.

Health insurance companies, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield -- which is funding the pilot program -- have a vested interest in health care because it is related to overall bodily health, she said.

‘Everything goes through your mouth so if we take care of our mouths, it has a reciprocal effect on our body,” Reese said.

“We know that good oral health hygiene prevents tooth decay, and we know that tooth decay is preventable,” she said.

The dental innovations coordinator will have access to the Polk County Public Health offices in Crookston, McIntosh and East Grand Forks. The offices will be a home base, but the coordinator will spend most of his or her time on the road talking to people about dental health, Reese said.

“I want them in the community engaging with youth, with community leaders, with dentists,” she said.