That's the message from state health officials during another characteristically ambiguous press conference today to update the media on the status of preparations in Minnesota for COVID-19, the lung illness that has travelled in two months time from an animal market in Wuhan, China, to a global pandemic sickening 82,000 on six continents.

While the goal of containing the epidemic may have worked in the past, according to state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm, "the time has come to shift from a containment mindset to preparedness mindset."

Though the state has tested only four persons with flu-like symptoms and connections to recent travel in China, tests showing three to be negative and one still undetermined, "we fully anticipate one or more cases of COVID 19 will be confirmed in Minnesota in the coming weeks," Malcolm said.

"The two demands now ahead of us are to minimize spread," said Malcolm, "and reduce demands on health care sector, so the most seriously ill people can get the help they need. If we all work together, Minnesota can reduce the negative impact of this illness on our state."

Like so many of the recent efforts to update the public about the flu-like illness that has captivated the public's attention and cleared some grocery shelves of hand soap and face masks, the hour-long update seemed to underscore how little is still known about what lies ahead. It remains to be seen how lethal the virus, for instance, which is treated only with isolation, supportive care, rest and fluids, will turn out to be.

During the press conference Thursday, Feb. 27, state epidemiologist and Minnesota Department of Health medical director Dr. Ruth Lynfield shared findings from a recent published report on 72,000 cases in China, a study that found 80% of cases were mild, 14% were severe, and 5% were very severe. COVID-19 had a 2.3% mortality rate overall in the report, but this severity was more pronounced in the elderly, with the illness becoming very severe in 15% of those contracting it over 80.

The officials said the virus is now likely to enter a stage within the US of so-called "community transmission," in which recent travel to China is no longer a prerequisite for looking at a flu-like illness with suspicion. Further complicating this ambiguity: no test outside of the CDC yet exists to separate those with the ordinary flu from those with COVID-19.

In a positive, reports have arisen suggesting that CAT scans pose a new tool in diagnosing COVID-19. But these reports have also depicted the lung damage as worse, and within younger patients than previously imagined.

With vaccine a year away at the earliest and the virus believed to be spread by droplets in the air, health officials have been left with little to dispense except the now-familiar advice that Minnesotans stay home if they're sick, keep their hands from their mouth nose and face, cough into their elbows and observe vigorous hand-washing before eating and after returning from public places.

The state health department specifically called for employers to begin to develop plans to encourage employees to work at home if such contingencies prove necessary to reduce transmission. They also asked for families to begin to think of backup plans for childcare, should schools or daycares close temporarily.

The health department officials said they continue to meet daily to prepare for COVI-19, as well as to develop communications for schools, businesses and the public.