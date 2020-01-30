ROCHESTER, Minn. — Counting calories and avoiding foods considered "bad" — more or less the predominant weight-control strategy of our times — is all about looking outside of yourself to decide when and what to eat.

You look at the time on your watch, consider the calories, consider your weight, think over if a food is considered good or bad for you, and make a decision.

Simple, right? And yet, given the soaring rise of insulin resistance and obesity during this same era, it's safe to say that as public health messaging goes, the dietary standard of care has been a bust.

In its wake, a host of alternative dietary movements have emerged to replace the counting of calories, albeit trading the blaming of one set of numbers for a different set of foods to avoid (carbohydrates, plant oils, animal foods or foods made with processing) or embrace (like so-called healthy "dietary patterns").

But even these alternative strategies tell us to search outside of ourselves for guidance on what to put inside of ourselves. In our search for direction on diet and health, have we been looking in the wrong direction?

That's the question posed by proponents of co-called "intuitive eating," a food- and feeling-acceptance reversal of our conventional dietary orthodoxy.

A framework based on close monitoring of our internal cues about hunger, cravings and satiety, intuitive eating says we crave what we covet, and we covet that which we can't have.

It has been quietly amassing scientific support since being described in the mid-1990s, included added support of late from the results of a large, longitudinal study of health outcomes among a sample of Minneapolis adolescents, a paper co-authored by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Sanford Center for Biobehavioral Research in Fargo.

The research, published last month in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders, followed up on the health and well-being of nearly 1,500 adolescents over an eight-year period.

At the start of the study in 2010, the adolescents answered a series of questions designed to elicit their approach towards eating. They were asked how strongly they agreed or disagreed with the following three statements: "I stop eating when I feel full," "I trust my body to tell me how much to eat," and "I eat everything that is on my plate, even if I am not that hungry."

Eight years later, when the researchers asked them the same series of questions, those who remained or became more aligned with intuitive eating tendencies (as expressed by their support of the first two statements and opposition to the third statement), had gone on to enjoy a host of more positive outcomes in terms of their health status.

In short, the researchers reported, intuitive eating predicted a lower likelihood of depressive symptoms, low self-esteem, binge eating, body dissatisfaction and unhealthy or extreme weight control behaviors like fasting, skipping meals, taking pills or purging.

"If you've been actively restricting certain foods," says Vivienne Hazzard, registered dietitian, post-doctoral fellow at the Sanford Center and co-author of the study, "when these foods are placed in front of you and you have the opportunity to eat them, you might be much more tempted than someone who's eating intuitively."

She says that the blaming of single foods for weight gain leads us to overeat them when in their presence over time.

"An intuitive eater might say 'Cake is fine, but that doesn't look like such a great piece of cake, so I don't know if I want it.' Or, maybe they would have a few bites and say 'I'm full, I've had enough, I don't need anymore' ... when you don't have a set of rules, there's just less excitement around those kind of foods, because you can have them any time you want."

What's a non-intuitive eater look like?

"They may go to restaurant, order a plate of food and it may come in very large portion sizes. They may not be hungry enough to eat the whole plate, but they don't really listen to that level of hunger. They see all this food is on their plate and they are just going to eat it because it's there. "

Hazzard says that while intuitive eating is how we are born into the world, we become conditioned to eat meals based on schedules, availability of food, the desire not to waste food and a host of cultural expectations unrelated to how we may feel about eating at a given moment. All of these factors can leave us disconnected from our internal state, and more capable of overeating.

She adds that if parents let children eat a second piece of cake, for example, neither glamorizing or demonizing it, a child will likely lose interest after a bite or two.

"Your body knows what it wants," Hazzard says. "When you tune into that, you make choices that are good for your overall health. "