Dear Carol: My wife has lived with younger-onset Alzheimer’s for five years. She was diagnosed at age 56, so her early decline has been fast and devastating for us both. We’ve been having family and paid caregivers come in when I’m gone, but this isn’t going to work much longer. I know that I’m going to have to place her in a care environment, which breaks my heart.

Why am I writing? We’re constantly being told on internet threads that she/we can “live well with Alzheimer’s.” Yes, we do our best to make life as good as it can be, but I want people to learn about the disease. How can we get people to understand how terrible it is if we keep saying it’s no big deal? — KF.

Dear KF: Your wife’s diagnosis came at such a young age that the surprise alone had to be incomprehensible. I’m so sorry that you two must face this, and you are not wrong to feel that your lives took a terrible turn.

One of the confusing things about dementia is that it’s different for nearly everyone. Some people progress quickly, then plateau and live quite well, albeit with assistance. Others will not be diagnosed until later in the disease, but their cognitive decline may seem more rapid. Some people live with the symptoms of dementia for just a few short years, while others can still be doing relatively well years down the road.

My dad’s case was different yet in that he developed dementia symptoms immediately following surgery and, unlike many people, he never improved. Like you, had we been told that Dad could “live well with dementia,” I’m not sure I’d have been receptive.

Your situation reflects one of the hardest scenarios because not only is the person who developed dementia your spouse, but you are both relatively young and the progression of the disease has been rapid. It’s entirely understandable that it’s hard for you to maintain a “glass half full” outlook.

In defense of the “living well with dementia movement” though, let me clarify their goal. While they don't want to diminish the impact of dementia on people's lives, they want to change the conversation from talking about the tragedy of dementia to something more hopeful. Their point is that the ability to experience pleasure and fun, and even learn and grow, will not disappear just because someone has been diagnosed with dementia.

This is important because in most cases, people still have years to live, so every effort should be made to make those years as good as possible. Therefore, working to view the disease as something that can, with support and education, be managed is the goal.

You are in a painful time with your wife’s dementia, KF, and I don’t blame you for not feeling that life is going well. Try not to let others’ views make you feel worse. No one wants that.

The dementia community does understand what you are going through, and they are behind you.

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached through the contact form on her website.