ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health has released an updated lead exposure census tract map showing neighborhoods throughout the state at higher risk of lead exposure.

According to the health department, 91,175 children over the age of 6 received blood lead tests between 2014 and 2018, the latest year for data made available in the update. During this period, 702 children had confirmed elevated blood lead levels equal to or greater than 5 micrograms/dL, and 89 children had an elevated blood lead level equal to or greater than 15 micrograms/dL, which is considered extraordinarily high. There is no safe level of lead in the blood.

An interactive map allows viewers to identify census tracts throughout the state that have higher levels of children exposed to lead. The map color codes regions according to four levels of exposure, below a state average (0.9% of children tested), at the state average, 1-2 times higher than the state average, and more than three times higher.

Lead testing is not universal in Minnesota and must be performed upon request by health care providers following a blood draw. With six out 77 children or 4.6% tested showing elevated blood lead level, the Breckenridge census tract is among the areas with the highest percentage of children testing elevated, as are isolated pockets in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Not all of the highest-ranking regions were in areas associated with older homes. With 27 children out of 593 children tested showing elevated blood lead levels, Eden Prairie had a highest-rated elevated blood lead level status. Statewide, pockets of southeastern and southern Minnesota and the Red River Valley showed tracts in which 3% to 5% of children tested showed elevated blood lead levels.

The highest-rated census tract statewide was located in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of East St. Paul, where 27 of 261 children tested showing positive, over 10%. White Bear Township, the location of Water Gremlin, the fishing tackle and battery component manufacturing company ordered closed last year due to unsafe levels of lead in children of workers, did not show an elevated level on the latest census map.

Children under the age of 6 and especially between age 1 and 3 are most vulnerable to lead exposure. Lead is commonly found in homes built before 1978, and is ingested in hand-to-mouth contact by children who grab areas where older homes can shed paint dust and chips.

Elevated blood lead can lead to behavioral problems, shortened attention span, lower IQ, slower growth and decreased coordination. Children who live in or visit holder homes should be tested at both age 1 and age 2, according to the MDH. A second test is advised even if the first test was negative as risk behaviors lead to exposure change as the child develops.