According to a press release, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center laboratory, Main Clinic laboratories and the pathology department were recognized for "staff excellence and their commitment to safeguarding patient care." Additionally, the laboratories were recognized for achieving the highest standards by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is recognized as the gold standard for clinical laboratories, and has served as a model for various federal, state and private laboratory accreditation programs throughout the world, the release said. It is also recognized by the federal government as being equal, or more stringent, than that of the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments.

"We are very excited this accreditation as the CAP inspection is thorough and conducted by a team of peers experienced in areas of laboratory medicine," said Paul Lappinga, medical director of Sanford Bemidji Laboratory, in the release. "This accomplishment is credited to the commitment to excellence of service by our laboratory staff, to the medical staff who work collaboratively with the laboratory, and to the administration for providing us the resources and staff to run a quality laboratory."

The CAP inspection process is internationally recognized for its meticulous review of a laboratory's documentation to demonstrate timeliness and accuracy of patient test results. Additionally, CAP reviews quality control protocols, qualification of laboratory staff, its equipment and facilities, information technology, safety procedures and overall management of the laboratory.