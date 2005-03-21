WEST FARGO — When Greg Stanke celebrated his 48th birthday at the family farmstead here in 2018, his family took note of his "off" behavior.

Stanke had made a special request for a funny, custom-made T-shirt that included a reference to his favorite pastime, cowboy mounted shooting. He opened the gift, seemed confused by the shirt and said a muted "thanks."

“We don't think he remembered that he asked for it,” said his widow, Shannan Stanke.

It was among a list of subtle changes, a long time in the making.

While physically intimidating at 6 feet and 300 pounds, Greg Stanke had a reputation in his church, gym and in the horse community as a gentle giant.

Daughter Grace Stanke, 17, described her dad as loving, goofy, calm, collected and wise. But before his death, he had become neglectful, forgetful and aggressive at times. Once a protective and present husband and father, he would disappear for days on end.

“He just seemed to let go of caring for who was closest to him,” said the youngest of the couple’s three daughters.

The behaviors magnified further after a serious fall from a horse.

Shannan Stanke believes brain injuries suffered in that fall and others, along with years of playing football, led to depression and mood problems, compelling her husband to take his own life Sept. 11, 2018, the day after his birthday.

She said a pathology report pointed to chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma. At this point, the disease can only be diagnosed after death.

Shannan Stanke assumed only pro football players were at risk for CTE, but after connecting with experts following Greg’s death, she learned that’s not the case.

She feels responsible for not making the connection.

“I would have gone to the ends of the earth to find healing for his brain,” she said.

Football and horses

Greg Stanke, a native of New Prague, Minn., played football, mostly as a linebacker, all through junior high and high school. He also had short stints at North Dakota State University and Moorhead State University, now Minnesota State University Moorhead.

He didn’t grow up with horses, but once he found them, he wondered where they’d been all his life, his widow said. Competing in cowboy mounted shooting was his passion.

The event involves a horse and its rider negotiating a pattern, with the rider firing gunpowder at inflated balloons. The aim is to hit all of the balloons in the least amount of time.

Grace Stanke said she’d seen her dad come off his horse many times, but the “horse wreck” he had during a competition on May 5, 2018, was different.

Just as his horse hit a full gallop toward the home stretch, the saddle shifted. Undaunted, Greg went for the final balloon, with his horse going one way and his body going the other.

He flew face-first into the dirt.

Spectators said he lost consciousness, and when he came to, was disoriented.

Fellow competitors — an emergency room nurse and a paramedic — took him to a hospital in Crookston, Minn., and explained the seriousness of the accident. He was evaluated and let go, with orders to ice his jaw and take pain relievers as needed.

Shannan Stanke, who wasn’t at the competition, assumed her husband would have been admitted to the hospital, based on what she’d heard about the accident. She couldn’t believe he’d been sent home, but acknowledges her husband was very good at convincing people he was fine, when he clearly wasn’t.

Fits of rage

When she saw him next, she looked at his eyes and asked whether he had a headache or nausea after the fall. "You’re not a doctor. I’m fine," he snapped back.

“He had never spoken to me that way ever in almost 25 years of marriage,” she said.

That summer, he didn’t complain often about headaches, but family members noticed he went through a lot of ibuprofen. He also had fits of rage, and police were called to the farmstead a few times.

Daughters Sam, 30, and Camryn, 24, weren’t living at home, and Grace was often away on mission trips and Bible camps.

Shannan Stanke recalls trying to avoid her husband when she knew he was angry — one time, hiding in the basement. Another time, she feared for their lives when he drove erratically while they hauled a horse trailer. He would also leave to stay in the family’s camper for weeks at a time.

Shannan Stanke said she feels partly to blame because she was impatient and angry with Greg.

Had it occurred to her that his behavior might be due to the head injuries, she might have called a doctor.

“But we just called the marriage counselor because that's what I thought would help,” she said.

When Grace spent time with her dad, it was often for horse events. There, the mental stress melted away because he was doing something he loved.

“I saw the happy, joyful dad that I knew,” she said.

Greg’s last ride at a horse event was Sept. 9, 2018, one day before his birthday and two days before he used a firearm to end his life.

Out of character

Greg Stanke’s funeral was held in Schollander Pavilion at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, with approximately 600 people in attendance.

Family friend, Christa Ohnstad of Harwood, said it was one of the toughest funerals she’s ever been to, with “grown men bawling.”

After his body was escorted from the arena and his horse remained there alone, people stayed in their seats for a long time, she said.

Ohnstad was introduced to the Stanke family more than a dozen years ago, when her daughter started taking horse lessons.

She only found out after Greg’s death that her daughter considered him to be her “horse dad.”

“He was kind of a big deal,” Ohnstad said.

Doug Wendel of Horace, N.D., one of Greg’s best friends, met him 17 years ago on a hunting trip. He said Greg was quiet — one reason the two got along so well.

“If he liked you, you knew it because he’d do anything for you,” he said.

The summer before his death, weeks would go by before Greg would respond to his hunting buddy’s texts. The suicide seemed completely out of character.

“He wasn't the type of person... not to be impolite — to be selfish, you know — and take his life like that,” Wendel said.

Brain sample points to CTE

Shannan Stanke said soon after the funeral, someone mentioned the possibility that Greg’s past concussions might have had something to do with his suicide.

“A new rush of regret came, like, how did I not know this?” she said.

She put out a call on Facebook, asking friends whether they’d observed unusual behavior before his death.

“It was almost like Greg didn’t recognize us,” wrote a friend who had seen him at an event. He was described as “lost” and “loopy” by others, and one friend said Greg had almost a “wild, fearful look” in his eyes that he hadn’t seen before.

Had she known about CTE, Shannan Stanke said she’d have donated her husband’s brain to a brain bank in Boston, funded by the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The medical examiner who did her husband’s autopsy sent a small brain sample to a medical center in Pennsylvania to search for signs of damage. Shannan Stanke said tau protein was found, consistent with early stage CTE; however, the entire brain is required for an official diagnosis and to be included in statistical data.

Research into head injury and suicide risk is ongoing, but a 2016 study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found the long-term risk of suicide increases three-fold among adults who have had concussions.

One case often referred to is that of linebacker Junior Seau, who played 20 years in the National Football League and died by suicide at age 43 in 2012. He was found to have CTE.

His family dropped a wrongful-death lawsuit last year after reaching a confidential deal with the NFL. They had opted out of the league’s concussion settlement, which covers more than 20,000 retired players and pays up to $4 million to their families.

An advocate for brain health

Whenever the Stanke girls went out to shoot or barrel race, or take part in rodeo pageants, their dad was always their loudest cheerleader.

At the first competition following his death, “we all just cried because of the silence,” Shannan Stanke said.

She’s putting her energies toward running the family business, A to Z Moving, and trying to raise the profile of CTE and links between head injury and suicide. Part of the progress could involve reframing the discussion.

“Instead of saying this is a mental health issue, which men don't typically like to go to the doctor for, start saying this is an injury,” Shannan Stanke said.

She encourages people who are experiencing depression, personality and mood changes to document any past head injury, even a minor one, share that information with others and pursue ways to heal their brain.

Those could include cognitive therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

She has a Facebook page called Greg Stanke Legacy, which includes links where people can access research and resources.

“Nothing can bring him back,” she said of her late husband, “but at least we can say we have an explanation.”