ST. PAUL -- With winter weather fast approaching, the Minnesota Department of Health is reminding residents to have ways of monitoring carbon monoxide.

"As it gets colder, we start seeing more carbon monoxide poisonings," said Dan Tranter, MDH indoor air supervisor, in a press release. "To prepare for winter weather, make sure your heat sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order."

According to the release, 372 people were sent to the emergency room in Minnesota because of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2017. The release states high levels of carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes.

Detectors can be purchased at most hardware and big box stores and should be replaced about every five years. The release is also recommending annual inspections for furnace or wood-burning stoves, and their attached vents.

For those with generators, the department recommends to have them placed at least 20 feet from the home. The MDH also reminds residents to never run a vehicle in an enclosed space.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. The MDH recommends going outside of a building if symptoms are noticed and to contact 911.