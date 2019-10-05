BEMIDJI -- For her and her family’s contribution toward the Joe Lueken Cancer Center, Jan Lueken was honored with the Sanford Health Foundation’s Community Spirit Award during the Beauty of Hope event on Wednesday at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Benefits from the event, which included lunch, speakers and a fashion show, went to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji to provide mammograms for women who cannot afford them.

Susan Hudson, clinical research coordinator for Sanford Bemidji Oncology, and Kiara Pochardt, project manager for Sanford oncology research in Fargo, also spoke at the event.