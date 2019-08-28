SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In October, the rock group Dave Matthews Band will wrap up a series of shows in Mexico. Next stop: South Dakota.

Sanford Health is paying for the band to perform two private shows for its employees at an appreciation event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, a spokeswoman for the regional health care giant confirmed this week. The cost: undisclosed.

The event is the latest in a string of star-studded private shows for Sanford employees in recent years. Sioux Falls-based Sanford has paid to bring in chart-topping recording artists including Lionel Richie, Fergie and Keith Urban at shows in Sioux Falls and Fargo.

The Dave Matthews Band also will play another private show at the Premier Center, this one for employees of First Premier Bank, a spokeswoman for the bank confirmed. T. Denny Sanford, the billionaire credit card mogul who is also namesake and top philanthropist of Sanford Health, founded and owns Sioux Falls-based First Premier Bank.

Both Sanford Health and First Premier Bank celebrated the then-new Denny Sanford Premier Center in 2014 with private shows featuring country music acts Keith Urban and The Band Perry. The cost of those shows wasn't disclosed.

Sanford wouldn't make available anyone to be interviewed about the band selection or cost of bringing in the Dave Matthews Band. Instead it issued an emailed statement from Sanford executive vice president Micah Aberson, about his pride in Sanford's commitment to its employees and the communities it serves.

"Hosting a concert is a small way for us to say thank you to our community partners and the 50,000 people who work tirelessly for this organization," he said. "It’s an honor to provide them with an opportunity to relax and enjoy a concert in a beautiful facility – as we start to celebrate its five-year anniversary.”

Other private Sanford Health shows in recent years: