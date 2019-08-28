SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In October, the rock group Dave Matthews Band will wrap up a series of shows in Mexico. Next stop: South Dakota.
Sanford Health is paying for the band to perform two private shows for its employees at an appreciation event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, a spokeswoman for the regional health care giant confirmed this week. The cost: undisclosed.
The event is the latest in a string of star-studded private shows for Sanford employees in recent years. Sioux Falls-based Sanford has paid to bring in chart-topping recording artists including Lionel Richie, Fergie and Keith Urban at shows in Sioux Falls and Fargo.
The Dave Matthews Band also will play another private show at the Premier Center, this one for employees of First Premier Bank, a spokeswoman for the bank confirmed. T. Denny Sanford, the billionaire credit card mogul who is also namesake and top philanthropist of Sanford Health, founded and owns Sioux Falls-based First Premier Bank.
Both Sanford Health and First Premier Bank celebrated the then-new Denny Sanford Premier Center in 2014 with private shows featuring country music acts Keith Urban and The Band Perry. The cost of those shows wasn't disclosed.
Sanford wouldn't make available anyone to be interviewed about the band selection or cost of bringing in the Dave Matthews Band. Instead it issued an emailed statement from Sanford executive vice president Micah Aberson, about his pride in Sanford's commitment to its employees and the communities it serves.
"Hosting a concert is a small way for us to say thank you to our community partners and the 50,000 people who work tirelessly for this organization," he said. "It’s an honor to provide them with an opportunity to relax and enjoy a concert in a beautiful facility – as we start to celebrate its five-year anniversary.”
Other private Sanford Health shows in recent years:
- 2017: Sanford Health paid Fergie and Ritchie to headline a private event marking the grand opening of Sanford's new $500 million medical center in Fargo in May. Carson Wentz, former North Dakota State University football star and current NFL quarterback, also made an appearance. Fergie is married to actor Josh Duhamel, a Minot, N.D., native, though they have filed for a divorce.
- 2016: Sanford Health paid for a private show in Sioux Falls featuring Richie, where it announced plans to build Sanford House on its corporate campus. Sanford House is the home of the Sanford Foundation as well as other offices, meeting and event spaces.
- 2014: Sanford Health paid for Urban and The Band Perry to appear at the then month-old Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in October. First Premier Bank also got its own private show with the two country acts.
- 2012: Sanford Health paid for rock group Train to perform at the groundbreaking for its Fargo medical center in July. The festivities included a number of local and regional acts as well as a fireworks show.