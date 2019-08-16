ST. PAUL -- A total of 49 people who recently swam in Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis became ill afterward, state health department officials said Friday, Aug. 16.

The announcement comes just two days after officials disclosed three cases where children who swam in the lake were diagnosed with an E. coli-related illness. Disease investigators from the Minnesota Department of Health said every person who fell ill swam at the lake between July 16 and Aug. 11.

There must be no reported illnesses for at least 16 days in order for health officials to determine the bacteria stopped spreading.

Nokomis beaches will remain closed for the rest of the swimming season, Minneapolis park board officials said.

Symptoms of an E. coli-related illness include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Anyone who has experienced these symptoms should not swim in any body of water, officials warn. The Health Department and Minneapolis park board want anyone who visited the lake in the past month to complete an online survey.

Lake Nokomis is one of several metro-area lakes where beaches closed this summer due to high E. coli levels.

The Minneapolis park board notes that seven beaches are still open through Labor Day.