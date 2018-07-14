Dear NY: Paying attention to so many elders at once is difficult and you've done your best to cover the bases, so the best you can do now is try to intercede without seeming to take over your parents' lives.

Since your mom hasn't seen a doctor about her dementia symptoms, that is the essential next step. A specialist is best, if possible. Gently explain to your dad that a diagnosis will benefit both of them. Accepting that something is terribly wrong with his wife is hard, thus the denial, but it's important for him to understand the consequences. If he continues with denial, tell him to come along to the doctor's visit anyway just to see what you all can learn.

Your family should decide together how to approach your mom ahead of the appointment. It may be wise to agree to tell her that it's time for a checkup and leave it at that. Let the doctor be the person to lay out your mom's diagnosis and what it means for both of your parents.

Likely, the doctor will want to go over your mom's current medications to see if any of them could be contributing to her symptoms. She'll probably need a thorough physical by another doctor, too, and it's possible that you may be able to get that appointment sooner than the specialist. Take the appointments in whatever order you can get them.

While you wait for the appointment(s), your family can become educated about how to work with people living with dementia. There is a lot to learn and much of the future quality of life for both of your parents depends on caregiver practices. Two good websites that can help are www.alzfdn.org and www.alz.org.

For now, remember not to argue with your mom. If she says the grass is blue then, to her it is, so don't insist that it's green. You could say, "It really does have a blue tint today, doesn't it, Mom?" This type of answer doesn't make her feel diminished. In her mind, she is as right as you are in your mind so remember that and do all that you can to preserve her sense of dignity.

After the specialist evaluates your mom, you'll have a better idea of what you should be doing to assist both of your parents.

