Growing Our Future seeks funds for spring 2023 round of gardening kits

BEMIDJI — Growing Our Future, a community program based in Bemidji that supplies free seasonal gardening kits to local youth, is seeking funds for its spring 2023 round of gardening kits.

The Growing Our Future program was founded by Bemidji resident Bridget Westrum in January 2021 and began by giving out more than 130 free “starter garden” kits that included everything from detailed planting information to seeds and soil. All youth ages 18 and younger were eligible to receive a kit.

"It’s time, folks!" Westrum said in a release. "Our 2023 Spring starter garden kits are now available to youth ages 18 and under. Follow the link to the sign-up form, today at forms.gle/2gVSisUGXJiaoyvB9."

This year’s kits will be available for pickup on March 26 and 27 and April 1. Those interested can select the day that works best and select it on the entry form.

"Remember, we are 100% donation-funded and volunteer-run and our kits are available while supplies last," Westrum added. "Please consider making a donation to our organization so we can keep these kits available to area youth."

Here’s how to donate:



Website: www.growingourfuturemn.com

PayPal: growingourfuturemn@gmail.com

Venmo: @bridgetwestrum (caption it “GOF donation”)

Facebook Pay over messenger

Growing Our Future’s General Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/d97789eb

Mail: 1602 Bemidji Ave. N, Bemidji MN 56601

Take Growing Our Future shopping for supplies

For more information on Growing Our Future, visit the Grow Your Own Future Facebook page, follow @growing.our.future on Instagram or contact Westrum by emailing growingourfuturemn@gmail.com.