Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?

It was time to get the 2024 tabs for my CRV. I’d gotten the renewal info in the mail and knew I should have just mailed in a check, but I procrastinated and then the days of the month of expiration started flying by, so I stuck the form in my purse along with a few other bills to pay and my daily to-do list.

When I arrived at the DMV, I sized up the line. Not as bad as the last time I was here, only six people ahead of me. I found my way into the walled and glassed-in queue and decided to do my daily Wordle and Spelling Bee while I waited.

I completed both but still hadn’t moved up in line, so I clicked on Duolingo and did my daily Spanish lesson (with the sound off). Still, no progress, but the line had grown longer; at least three people were behind me now.

The 6-foot distance markers used during Covid were still on the floor, and people kept their distance and quietly pursued their own distractions. The line had moved up one notch when the guy behind me said, “All I have to do is drop off a form. I’m afraid I might be in the wrong line.”

“I was thinking the same thing,” I said, craning my neck to see around the queue walls to the signs that hung above the other two queues, which weren’t moving any faster, but I didn’t want to step out of line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impatience among us was polite and quiet. No one criticized the workers, as it was obvious that they were processing things as efficiently as they possibly could. Someone made a casual comment about the place being understaffed, but it wasn’t a criticism — more of a “that’s the way things are just about everywhere these days.”

Finally, with just two people ahead of me, the woman at the window addressed the queue and clarified what this line was, and, yes, the guy behind me, two women behind him, and I were all in the wrong line. We relocated to the fifth through eighth positions in the correct line.

An older gentleman (by that I mean older than I) at the window had been there a while and had obviously not come in with his paperwork ready or all of the information he needed.

He’d been filling out a form the clerk had given him and then moved back to the window. The scene from "Zootopia" with the sloth in the DMV office flashed into my mind, except it wasn’t the clerk who was sloth-ish; it was the man at the head of the line.

I must admit that I was impressed by the patience exhibited by everyone in line. I guess we all knew that being miserable and voicing that misery or criticizing anyone else wasn’t going to speed things up. We all waited silently.

I took a pad out of my purse and started taking notes, jotting down ideas about what could be happening in the queues that would make this experience more interesting. A Disney consultant should be called in, I thought.

My list included everything from pop-up group therapy sessions to video screens with reruns of "I Love Lucy." Maybe some of those coloring pages and little packs of four crayons kids get at restaurants could be available and a bar-height shelf — or window chalk! There’s already so much glass!

Service areas at the License Center are more private after a remodel using CARES Act funding at the Beltrami County Administration Building in early 2021. Pioneer file photo

Maybe fun facts about motor vehicles could be posted along the way, like the tooth-related ones my dentist’s office has on the ceiling. Soothing music? Maybe there could just be a drop-off box for people like the guy in line behind me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could there be helpful running messages on an electronic sign? Things like “You’re in the right line if you’re here to …” Or “To make your visit more expedient, be sure to have the following things ready…”

I had generated a pretty good list on my pad when the man at the window finally wrapped up his business. The woman, who had been very kind and patient the entire time, smiled and said, “Is there anything else I can help you with today?”

As I said, it had been very quiet in the waiting line, and everyone heard her question. Thought bubbles popped up above everyone’s head. “NO! Don’t ask him that!!!”

And we all heard his response: “Well, as a matter of fact, I do have another issue that I don’t know what I need to do about.”

The faces in line registered restraint, but the thought bubble messages screamed in all caps. The woman at the window listened, told him what he needed, and sent him to another queue. She was amazing and we all appreciated her, overworked and probably underpaid as she might be.

The next people in line had had plenty of time to get everything they needed in order, and soon I was at the window with my registration renewal form and my check already written out. She processed me quickly and I thanked her.

As I left, I thought I should have done more than thank her. She deserved some kind of accolade or something, but calling for the line to applaud didn’t seem right.

As I left the building, I saw a food truck parked in the lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey, if I’d known it was there, I could have ordered something and had lunch while I waited. I added that possibility to my list.