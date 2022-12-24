GENERATIONS: From the U.S. Navy to the Salvation Army Craig Kvamme is a willing servant

During last year’s holiday season, Craig Kvamme responded to a plea published in the Bemidji Pioneer on behalf of the Salvation Army for Red Kettle bell-ringers.

“I thought about all of the people who did this,” Craig said, “and I trusted that they had made a good choice.”

So last year, he gave it a try at two locations — in Lueken’s South and outside the Bemidji Walmart. This U.S. Navy veteran turned “Army” bell-ringer found the experience so rewarding that he didn’t need to think twice about returning to ring the bell this holiday season. What brought him back?

“The people!” he said. “Oh, the people you meet! And the smiles. I come across so much good.”

While some shoppers walk by and look in the other direction, many stop and dig through wallets and coin purses to contribute to the Salvation Army kettle.

Some plan ahead and have a few folded bills or loose change in their pockets to drop into the slot. Others pass by, do their shopping and then make a special trip back to the main entrance to put a cash donation into the red metal pot.

The Salvation Army was started by a Methodist preacher named William Booth, who had turned away from traditional ministering to “take the Gospel … directly to the people” in the streets of London. He ministered to the poor, the destitute, and the homeless and hungry.

Booth’s “Christian Mission” was born in 1865. Within a decade, the mission had more than a thousand volunteers and evangelists, and in 1878, the organization’s name was changed to the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 as part of the ministry brought to North America by Evangeline Booth, the daughter of William and Catherine Booth. This campaign to gather donations for community Christmas meals spread across the U.S., and in 1897, it raised money for 150,000 Christmas dinners.

Today the Red Kettle and the iconic Salvation Army red shield represent service and aid around the world, still relying on donations and an army of volunteers, like Craig Kvamme.

“I worked four or five days a week last year — about 15 hours a week,” Craig added. Most “shifts” are two hours, but there’s flexibility to fit the schedules of the volunteers.

He uses his “indoor bell” sparingly at Lueken’s, conscious of how a constant ringing might irritate the people who work in the store. His purpose is not to pressure or guilt passersby who choose not to or can’t afford to donate.

Craig likes to chat with the people who stop, and for those who come in just to grab a coffee at Caribou near the entry, he says, “Even if you’re just buying a coffee, I’m going to give you a merry Christmas!”

Many who stop by the kettle find themselves caught up in conversation with him, talking about anything from the weather and the holiday season to what was on TV last night.

It takes only a short self-introduction before I began chatting with Craig. He is wearing a cap that says, “USS OUELLET DE – 1077, 7th Fleet Pearl.”

Craig Kvamme visits with a customer by his Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringer post in Lueken's Village Foods. Courtesy / Sue Bruns

When I asked about his service, he said there were about 200 men on the ship, that he was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the Vietnam war, and that his ship escorted aircraft carriers into and out of the harbor.

My husband, I tell him, was on one of those carriers. While we’re talking, he removes the cap and replaces it with his red bell-ringing stocking cap.

I’m curious about the people Craig has met and the conversations he’s had with other Red Kettle contributors. He tells me about an elderly woman who shared with him a lesson she learned from her father about the importance of giving.

Her father, she said, had served in World War I and told his children about a woman in Europe who had fed him and hid him during the war.

“Without her help,” he said, “none of us (him and his family) would be here.”

Craig was so touched by the old woman’s story that he gave instructions to each of the checkers that when the woman came through to pay for her groceries, they should let her know her bill had already been paid.

Craig bought the woman’s groceries. The next time the woman came into the store, she approached him as he stood by the kettle. She smiled, leaned in, and pushed money through the slot, acknowledging his generosity and calling her own donation an “installment.”

This is just one of the many experiences Craig remembers.

At the end of the day or the end of a productive shift, Craig calls upon a non-emergency police officer to come and empty the cash from the kettle. Bell ringers, he tells me, never have to handle the money or touch the kettle, which hangs from an eye hook with a space too small for the kettle’s handle to be slipped off.

Today the Red Kettle and other donations to the Salvation Army serve more than 100 countries around the world, providing help for homeless and needy families all year long through disaster response services, basic needs (food, clothing, and shelter), and services for youth, seniors, veterans and prisons as well as advocacy for those affected by human trafficking.

Before leaving, I asked Craig if I could take a few pictures of him, and he obligingly posed with the bell in hand, standing by the Red Kettle.

“Now I’d like one with your Navy hat,” I tell him. Once again he obliged and put the cap back on. I snap another pic and thank him for his services — both of them.